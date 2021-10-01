The next session of the City of Athens Council Night Out series is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the playground next to North City Elementary.
The series is an ongoing initiative of events set in neighborhoods across the town that seek to bring the community closer together with the opportunity for citizens to interact with their elected council members. The first in this series was held on July 1 at Heritage Park, the second session was held on Aug. 24 at the McMinn Senior Activity Center.
“The Athens City Council is providing new ways to meet with citizens where they are — visiting neighborhoods across the city — to continue their outreach.
Under the direction of the council, not only can citizens meet one on one with their council members, but we have also developed a new online, or paper, form to capture citizen requests,” Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner said. “This best helps keep everyone informed and allows staff the opportunity to address requests in a more efficient manner. I hope citizens take advantage of the opportunities we have to share their hopes and dreams with their elected officials.”
Adjacent to the playground is a vacant lot that was once the location of North City pool, one of four municipal pools that served the citizens of Athens for over 50 years and continued to host the city’s Learn 2 Swim program until the pool was eventually closed.
For questions regarding the Council Night Out event, contact the office of the city manager at 423-744-2700 Option 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.