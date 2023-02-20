Meigs County High School’s journalism class is seeking to prepare their students with applicable real world experiences.
Meigs County High School’s Head of the English Department and Journalism/Yearbook Teacher Nathan Harmon said his focus is to provide his students with real world experience in the various types of careers that journalism has to offer.
So far the class experiences have covered reporting, writing, podcasting, filming, interviewing and more.
“I have been in Meigs County for nine years and the journalism class had already been here,” Harmon said. “I took it over several years ago and when I initially took it over we were very old school in how things were done.”
The class was producing a bi-weekly newspaper that consisted of roughly 8-10 articles.
“In my first year I noticed that the students were putting in a ton of work with that and the reception from the other students just was not there,” he recalled. “My students were upset because they were putting in all of the work and students didn’t seem to be enjoying it as much.”
In addition to supplying information to the student body, the journalism class is also in charge of the county-wide paper where they collect articles from all of the county schools and create a paper that goes to households across the county, currently a reach of 10,000 households.
“In April of 2021, my secondary supervisor and I made a proposal for our board to reshape the journalism course,” he stated. “We changed everything and made it more technology driven. Part A of that was taking the school newspaper away and replacing it with weekly podcasts that the students are in charge of and we also took on livestreaming because COVID brought out the need to have live coverage of topics that parents and other students may not be able to get to.”
While the school may have taken a leap forward with technology, the core elements remain the same and the students still learn how to properly write stories as well as how to properly utilize and operate equipment.
“Writing out and planning a podcast is very similar to writing an article,” Harmon said. “You are still having to research, you still have to interview and you script the layout of your podcast in a similar way that you would write an article.”
Through his course, Harmon attempts to provide as much of a real world experience for his students as he possibly can.
“I try to be as hands off as I can so they are in charge of setting a recording date, getting any guest that they want to interview and just do all of the leg work that they would have had to do before,” he noted. “Now, instead of writing it all down, they can record their podcast, use photo editors, they use the OBS system for livestreaming, they are working on video switches, camera operation, communication skills and commentating.”
Last year, his journalism course had the opportunity to visit the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s School of Journalism.
“We were able to take a trip and we got to see their student newspaper, we got to see their news editing, they got to practice sitting behind a desk and reading a teleprompter and more,” he recalled. “I think that opened the minds of a lot of my students and showed them that there are a lot of careers that can come into news rather than just being a reporter — they can be a camera operator, an editor and so many other things.”
Harmon stated that he has seen a lot of growth from his current students, learning new skills to classroom growth with the number of students interested in participating.
“I want this to grow into a Meigs County thing, not just a Meigs County High School thing,” Harmon expressed. “My students love helping and they want to be a resource that other schools can take advantage of and use. We are a resource for the whole community.”
Harmon and his class hope to show their gratitude to all involved who helped make the journalism course what it is today.
“We want to thank our board of education for allowing us to take this leap and having faith in us to see this through,” Harmon said. “Our superintendent, Clint Baker, has been supportive from day one and we send him our livestream link with everything that we do and he helps share that. Our principal has been a great help and just a lot of people have had a hand in this, including the members of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.