Local officials are being honored for their efforts to save lives and a program is in the works to attempt to save more.
The Etowah City Commissioners on Monday recognized Etowah Fire Chief Adam Hafley, Etowah Police Chief Daniel Hampton and other members of the EPD for their efforts to save lives as drug overdoses have reportedly increased over the last few months.
Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle believes the city is giving these individuals the reward they deserve.
“The reason we are giving out these certificates is because our officers and our police department has faced a major uptick in overdoses in the last nine months,” Tuggle said. “In the last nine months, we averaged 1.875 overdoses per month.”
She briefly explained what the first responders had to do during those situations.
“The officers and the firefighters come into these situations and have to administer the Narcan drug and they have saved the same amount of lives,” Tuggle expressed. “I think they are well in need of recognition for going above and beyond to make sure these people have a second chance.”
Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood announced that the age range associated with the overdoses are adults.
“Younger kids are not the problem,” Garwood said. “Twenty and 30 year olds who should have outgrown this are the ones on the hook and it is just a never ending thing.”
He referenced one of the victims that had passed away to overdose recently.
“One little girl that had died had just gotten out of jail,” he noted. “She got out and went right back (to drugs) again.”
Tuggle noted that she, along with Hampton and Hafley, have been working to set up a way to help people before they reach that point with drug abuse.
“We are going to be working on a program and reach out to the local churches so that we can set up a support channel for such people,” she expressed. “Yes, we are lucky enough to give them a second chance but they have to be willing to make their second chance worthwhile. Sometimes they just can’t get their hands on the information they need at the right time, so that is something that will be coming forward to you all in the next month or so.”
