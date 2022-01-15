Daelyn Waldroup of North City Elementary School has been named Athens City Schools’ Teacher of the Year for Kindergarten through 4th grade.
Waldroup typically teaches 3rd, 4th and 5th grades, however this year she also took on the responsibilities of librarian.
“I am very excited to be named teacher of the year,” she expressed. “It was very honoring. It has been inspiring and it was very surprising to be named teacher of the year, so the fact that I get to represent teachers around me is really awesome.”
She believes being named teacher of the year “really validates” the hard work that she has dedicated to her students over the years.
“I was selected by people who actually impacted and encouraged me to become a teacher,” she noted. “I did my student teaching in Athens City Schools and I actually did it at North City Elementary School, so the very same people that voted me were the same people that trained me. So I think that it is awesome that I get to represent those people and I’m very honored.”
Waldroup began her career in education upon completing college four years ago and stated that she knew she wanted to work in a career that would allow her to serve others.
“I started thinking about some of the people who had served me growing up, along with the background that I have, and when I looked back at all of the people who had encouraged me, loved me or took care of me, it was always a teacher that I thought of,” Waldroup said. “In fact, I had a 3rd grade teacher, Mrs. Norman, who always made me feel like I was the most successful person on this planet. Not only did she make me feel special but she made me feel loved. I remember exactly how it made me feel and I wanted to have that same impact on people around me and I want them to know that they don’t have to accept what they think is going to become of their lives but that they can make it whatever they want.”
She believes her career has taught her a very important lesson about excellence.
“The logo or saying at Athens City Schools is always ‘Excellence is Athens City Schools,’ so when I first started teaching I thought that I needed to be perfect and that it was their expectation of me. Soon I realized that excellence is not perfection — meaning no one is expecting me to be perfect, not my peers, my boss or my students,” she expressed. “I always tell my students that it is OK for them to be wrong, it’s OK to make a mistake, and finally I realized that not only was it OK for them to make mistakes but it was also OK for me to make mistakes and mess up. So I learned that I’m not striving for perfection, I am striving for excellence because I’m willing to take risks, I’m willing to take effort and put in hard work, and I’m willing to be spontaneous.”
She believes the most rewarding aspect to her career is seeing her students succeed.
“As a librarian and as a teacher in general I serve a lot of diverse students that come from different backgrounds and socio-economic backgrounds,” she said. “They have all had different life experiences, so success is also going to look different. Sometimes it’s not only academic, it’s seeing them achieve social success or emotional success and seeing them overcome challenges that they are faced with.”
She believes the most difficult part of being an educator is learning how to balance the different learning needs of her students.
“Not only focus on that but help them carry burdens that they might be facing. It is really difficult to see anyone experience hardships or struggles with their life situations, especially people you spend most of your day with or most of your day planning for, and I think for some of my students, school might be the only place they feel security or love and that really puts an emotional burden on teachers,” she noted.
Waldroup’s personal education history started in Cleveland before she was placed into foster care and then she enrolled into Etowah City School and then into McMinn Central High School before being re-placed into foster care. At that point she attended Walker Valley High School and then, after being placed back into foster care once more, she returned to Central where she graduated before attending Tennessee Wesleyan University.
In addition to her work as an educator, Waldroup works part time at Southern Homes and is also an assistant cheer coach at TWU where she had cheered while attending.
Her hobbies include painting, spending times with family and friends, and listening to music.
She credits much of her success to her last foster home, the Davises, who encouraged her to pursue a college degree.
“They have been incredible people and I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it weren’t for them,” she expressed. “I had no inclination of what college was or how to go to college or why it would be important because I grew up from a parent who had only went to high school and that was the only expectation. So I am very grateful to the Davis family and the impact they have had on my life.”
She expressed her gratitude to the Athens City Schools staff who voted for her to be teacher of the year.
“I’m excited for what this means to me, especially so young in my career,” she said. “It is very inspiring for me to keep doing what I am doing and building a relationship with my students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.