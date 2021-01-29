Elected officials — including State Reps. Dan Howell (R-Cleveland) and Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) and State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) — have joined their colleagues in the General Assembly to close out a special legislative session addressing literacy and learning loss resulting from school closures during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week’s special session included passage of legislation focusing on foundational reading skills and a bill ensuring students, teachers, schools and districts are held harmless from any negative consequences associated with 2020-21 student assessments.
In addition to interventions for Tennessee students, the General Assembly passed legislation providing $43 million to local school districts to increase teacher pay.
“I congratulate Gov. Lee and my colleagues in the General Assembly for putting forth a bold plan to ensure success for Tennessee students,” Howell said. “This pandemic has created months of learning loss with devastating consequences for our most vulnerable students. This legislation provides opportunities, intervention and support for Tennessee students to get back on track after the disruptions caused by this pandemic.”
Legislation passed during the 62nd Extraordinary Session includes the following measures:
• House Bill 7004/Senate Bill 7002 enacts the “Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act” by requiring local districts and charter schools to implement interventions and support for struggling students through after-school learning loss camps and summer learning camps in summer 2021.
The program will prioritize those students who score below proficient in reading and math. Creates the Tennessee Accelerated Literacy and Learning Corps to provide ongoing tutoring for students throughout the entire school year.
Strengthens laws around a third-grade reading gate so we no longer advance students who are not prepared.
• House Bill 7002/Senate Bill 7003 builds better readers with phonics.
This law ensures local school districts use a phonics-based approach for kindergarten through third grade reading instruction.
It establishes a reading screener for parents and teachers to identify when students need help, well before third grade.
Provides training and support for educators to teach phonics-based reading instruction.
• House Bill 7003/Senate Bill 7001 extends hold harmless provisions from the 2019-20 academic year to 2020-21 so that students, teachers, schools and districts do not face negative consequences associated with student assessments.
Provides parents and educators with assessment data including TCAP testing to provide an accurate picture of where Tennessee students are and what supports are needed to offset any learning losses.
