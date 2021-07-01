Tennessee lawmakers approved new laws this year, many sponsored by Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville), which became effective July 1 – the beginning of the new fiscal year.
On July 1, House Bill 786 became effective, enacting constitutional carry of firearms by citizens. Under the legislation, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senate Judiciary Chairman Bell, a citizen must be 21 years of age or older, active duty military or honorably discharged military in order to qualify.
The measure also cracks down on criminals by increasing penalties for theft or illegal possession of a firearm.
“This legislation is for law-abiding citizens of Tennessee to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights without being penalized by the law,” Bell said. “Make no mistake about it, criminals do not follow the law and don’t get background checks to carry a weapon or in the commission of a crime. Our previous law penalized and disarmed their victims in violation of their constitutional rights of self-defense.”
The Unborn Child Dignity Act, sponsored by Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma), went into effect Thursday and it requires proper burial or cremation for a surgically aborted child. According to supporters of the bill, it addresses the health, safety and moral concerns over how to properly dispose of human fetal remains.
The Tennessee Business Fairness Act took effect July 1 as well.
The measure, sponsored by Sen. Bill Powers (R-Clarksville), attempts to ensure that small businesses are not forced to close while their bigger competitors stay open in a declared state of emergency.
Businesses will be able to remain open during a pandemic if they follow guidelines issued by any government to keep their customers and employees safe.
The Tennessee Accommodations for All Children Act, sponsored by Bell, went into effect July 1 and requires a public school to provide a reasonable accommodation to a student who has conveyed through a written request that they are unwilling or unable to use multi-occupancy restrooms or changing facilities designated for the person’s sex.
The goal of the bill, according to Bell, is to be respectful and protect every child’s right to privacy, as well as to remove any uncertainty about making accommodations for all children.
A new law, sponsored by Bell, was enacted July 1 which will ensure rioters who are paid or come from out-of-state receive a mandatory minimum sentence of 45 days incarceration and the court must order restitution for any injury, property damage or loss incurred as a result of the offense.
