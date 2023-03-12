NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Formulated Solutions Cleveland, LLC officials recently announced the company will invest $43.6 million to establish manufacturing operations in Southeast Tennessee.
Formulated Solutions will create 524 new jobs in Bradley County following its recent acquisition of the 455,000-square-foot former Beiersdorf facility in Cleveland. The company plans to hire 380 new staff members and extend job offers to the substantial majority of the former Beiersdorf employees.
The expansion to Tennessee will allow Formulated Solutions to better meet its growing customer demand while also broadening the company’s pharmaceutical production.
Headquartered in Largo, Fla., Formulated Solutions specializes in the development and manufacturing of aerosols and barrier pressurized packs, tubes, liquids and semi-solids, including over the counter (OTC), medical device and branded prescription drugs. Once operational, the Cleveland facility will serve as the company’s second commercial production site and first production location outside of Florida.
“Tennessee’s skilled workforce, thriving economy and central location make our state the ideal location for companies to succeed,” said Lee. “I thank Formulated Solutions for its significant investment and job creation for Tennesseans across Bradley County.”
“With top healthcare and pharmaceutical businesses in each of our grand divisions, Tennessee is primed to welcome Formulated Solutions to Cleveland,” said McWhorter. “We appreciate this company’s significant investment in our state and look forward to seeing the prosperity that follows this project in Southeast Tennessee.”
“I have been humbled by the overwhelmingly positive reception the Formulated Solutions team has received from both Bradley County and the great state of Tennessee,” said Victor Swint, president and CEO, Formulated Solutions Cleveland, LLC. “When scouting for a location to invest and expand our pharmaceutical production facilities, Cleveland was a very attractive choice. With a long history of local pharmaceutical production and an abundance of well-trained, reliable workforce talent, we are excited to join the thriving local community and contribute to the area’s manufacturing legacy.”
“I am very pleased to see these jobs coming to Bradley County, which is a great location for new and expanding businesses,” said Sen. Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun). “I congratulate Formulated Solutions as well as our local officials, Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter and all who helped secure these jobs. I look forward to continuing to partner with them in our efforts to bring new and better paying jobs to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.