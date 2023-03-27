Non-profit organization Responsible Stewardship is currently accepting volunteers for a river clean-up event that will take place on April 15.
The event will be a multi-site cleanup of Watts Bar Lake in Meigs, Roane and Rhea counties.
“We educate to do more than just leave no trace,” said Founder and CEO of Responsible Stewardship Benny Braden. “At this day in age we really need to be making a positive impact instead of a neutral or negative impact, so we encourage everyone to leave spaces better than they had found them and that will give the person behind them a better experience.”
Braden said that clean ups around lakes are a normal thing for the group.
“I worked as a first responder in Roane County for a long time and headed the water rescue team so I know the lake very well,” he noted. “We help other lakes with their clean ups and it made me think that we should take care of our own lake.”
According to Braden, one of Responsible Stewardship’s goals is to make Watts Bar Lake one of the cleanest lakes in Tennessee.
“This type of cleanup we will be looking at doing twice a year. Once in the spring and again in the fall,” he stated. “During the year, Arrowhead Resort, who we partner with, will focus on smaller areas for clean up.”
Currently, Braden is hoping to receive 200 volunteers for the Watts Bar Lake Cleanup on April 15 with a signup deadline of April 1.
“We are looking to remove 4,000 to 5,000 pounds of trash,” he expressed. “We may be able to get it. We have slowly been cleaning up small areas, so we are hoping this event will also help spread awareness and allow people to see just how much trash is in our environment and will hopefully make them more conscious about what they do with their trash.”
Those who would like to participate in the cleanup can register by going to www.responsiblestewardship.org under the Get Involved tab.
Registration deadline for the event will be April 1.
“Anyone can look up the upcoming events on our website to view a list of all of the events coming up that we will be doing and the Watts Bar Lake section will have many places that we plan to focus on, so read carefully,” Braden noted. “There is also a volunteer registry that people can sign up to join us on other events.”
Responsible Stewardship is an all-volunteer 501©(3) non-profit organization based out of Harriman.
The non-profit has extended globally and has ambassadors in Taiwan, the United Kingdom and across the United States.
Responsible Stewardship was formed during COVID-19 when Braden became “litter conscious.” The organization’s roots formed as part of Save our Smokies, which focused on the Smokey Mountains, until last year when Braden turned the organization into a standalone non-profit with a global reach.
