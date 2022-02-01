The Merchants and Friends of Etowah along with the City of Etowah Parks and Recreation Department will present Catch-A-Cupid to benefit Etowah businesses and reward shoppers from Feb. 1-11. The Valentine’s Day-themed promotion is an 11-day scavenger hunt where shoppers will hunt for items to dress Cupid for Valentine’s Day.
Clues to find the Etowah business where the items to dress Cupid can be found will be posted daily on the Merchants and Friends of Etowah Facebook page at www.facebook.com/merchantsandfriends.of etowahtn beginning Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 11.
Participating shoppers that find the items to completely dress Cupid will have their name entered into a drawing to win the grand prize — a couple’s massage from Therapeutic Arts Massage in Etowah (a $150 Value) and dinner for two (valued at $50) at the participating Etowah restaurant of their choice.
When the shopper finds the item to dress Cupid, they need to take a selfie of themselves with the item and post it on the Merchants and Friends of Etowah Facebook page no later than 4 p.m. on Feb. 11. The grand prize winner will be announced on the Merchants and Friends of Etowah Facebook page the evening of Feb. 11.
The second grand prize requires shoppers to collect “Hearts,” which are receipts or proof of purchase from Etowah city businesses. The shopper that turns in the most receipts dated between Feb. 1 and 11 to Merchants and Friends of Etowah Catch-A-Cupid Headquarters at Interiors By Design, located at 902 Tennessee Avenue, on Feb. 11 will win a Family Season Pass (valued at $200) to the new City of Etowah Community Pool courtesy of the City of Etowah Parks and Recreation Department.
Shoppers must turn in their “Hearts” no later than 4 p.m. on Feb. 11, and the second grand prize winner will be announced on the Merchants and Friends of Etowah Facebook page the evening of Feb. 11.
“We’re excited to team with the City of Etowah Parks and Recreation Department and Therapeutic Arts Massage to present Catch-A-Cupid and celebrate Valentine’s Day,” Merchants and Friends of Etowah President Chanel Groomes said. “Our goal is to get shoppers into the stores in Etowah, and make it fun knowing there’s a possibility their time and purchases in the stores are rewarded.”
Groomes said the Merchants and Friends of Etowah are planning other special events for 2022 that include the Annual Art Walk on Sept. 10 and the 15th Annual Street of Treats on Oct. 31.
“In addition to the Art Walk and the Street of Treats, we’re looking at doing more holiday-themed scavenger hunts, like a Catch-A-Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt for St. Patrick’s Day in March,” Groomes said. “We’re also looking to present a Matt Cordell All-Elvis Show later in the year at the Gem Theater. That always brings people from surrounding towns and states to Etowah. Keep checking our Facebook page ”
Merchants and Friends of Etowah is a not-for-profit group of area businesses and citizens united for the betterment of the City of Etowah. MAFOE organizes shows, events and projects with the proceeds directed back into the community.
For more information, visit the MAFOE web site at www.etowahtn.org or on Facebook at merchantsand friendsofetowah
