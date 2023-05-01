As the City of Athens added nearly $8 million in value through developments in the first quarter of the year, more than half of that came from new residential projects.
During the Athens City Council’s April meeting, Community Development Director Anthony Casteel gave his report for the first quarter of the year, spanning from January through March. He said the results were positive once again this year.
“We got off to another fast start this year like we did last year,” he said.
He noted that the city saw $7.8 million in added value in the three months reported, though it came from a different source than normal.
“Our shining star this quarter is the $4.8 million worth of residential development and 29 new home starts,” he noted.
In all 12 months last year, the city saw more than 100 new homes added, “the most since I’ve been here,” Casteel said. If the 29 per quarter keeps up this year, that would lead to 116 new home starts this year.
“At this rate of 29, we could eclipse (last year’s total) this year,” he said.
While residential development made up more than half the added value, there were still commercial development projects that took place in the three month period.
“Our commercial partners have continued to reinvest in our city,” Casteel said, noting that Tractor Supply is working on a roughly $260,000 addition and Dunkin Donuts went through a remodel worth about $200,000.
“Commercial is still out there, it’s just being eclipsed by residential,” he said. “I’m still talking to people who want to come develop in our community.”
