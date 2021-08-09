During the pandemic, many businesses and organizations found themselves questioning how to serve their community.
With Executive Director Julie Ladd at its helm, Full Circle Medical Center for Women continued to be a resource in the Athens area. Ladd has been chosen as the honoree for Non-Profit Leadership for the 2021 Community First Awards because of her countless efforts in supplying her community with medical resources through the toughest times of the virus.
“From the first moment we realized our world was in crisis, she responded with courage, determination, hope and in doing so planted seeds of courage, determination and hope in our community,” stated Stephanie Muñoz, Ladd’s employee. “Without her resolve and commitment to serve those in need, things could have been so much worse for so many.”
Ladd took action against the pandemic as soon as it started. Full Circle kept their doors open to give medical access to women in unplanned pregnancy situations; many of whom were scared or unable to access medical care elsewhere.
When the world started to see businesses closing and product shortages, Ladd organized Diaper Drive-By events. She and her team distributed thousands of free diapers and wipes to families in the area.
Ladd created more opportunities for women in need by opening up the clinic’s blessing closet, where women can get formula, baby food and other items for their families. Even through all her work, it wasn’t easy combating the virus.
Ladd also faced difficulties in her job, juggling the safety of the workers and patients, in addition to funding the organization.
“The role of executive director is challenging because the ED wears so many hats, management and fundraising being the two main ones,” stated Ladd. “COVID affected the management part of my job because I had to keep in mind the safety of our staff, develop and implement new policies and allow some staff to work from home who were immunocompromised. It was tricky, but our board of directors helped tremendously and our staff had some great constructive conversations.”
Full Circle has provided a bit of hope to women in difficult situations and Ladd strives to make sure that hope is not taken away. In turn, the community shares that service back to Full Circle.
During the pandemic, people donated items for distribution to help ease the burden of families facing loss of work or lack of access to basic necessities. She doesn’t take all the credit for the work. She believes her team is the strong force that kept the clinic open and running successfully.
“I have to say that I share this award with my amazing staff,” stated Ladd. “The pandemic multiplied the reasons that our work is important and every single one of them pitched in to help us serve a record number of patients last year. We all did what we could, in the office and from home. We not only got through it together, but we grew through it together.”
Ladd will be honored at the Community First Awards Gala hosted by Cleveland State Community College in September at the Barn at Faith Farms in Athens.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Cindy Dawson at 423-614-8703. Tickets for the gala are currently on sale online at mycs.cc/communityfirst
All proceeds from the event will go to the CSCC Foundation Annual Campaign.
