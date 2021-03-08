ATHENS
Board of Education will meet on Monday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. Public access to this meeting will be via live streaming on Microsoft Live. A link can be found on the Athens City Schools Facebook page.
City Council will hold a study session on Monday, March 8, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Carnegie Library Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 8, at 5 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet on Monday, March 8, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
City Commission will meet on Monday, March 8, at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Call City Hall if you want to attend the meeting virtually.
RICEVILLE
Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a planning workshop on Thursday, March 11, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
