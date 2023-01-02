Morning Pointe Assisted Living is helping the senior citizens of McMinn County by hosting several activities after the McMinn Senior Activity Center was forced to temporarily close due to a water line break and flooding in its Activity Center.
“Like many have experienced lately, a broken water line and the flooding that comes with it causes all sorts of problems just in figuring out insurance and repairs, but we had the added problem of how to continue to serve our seniors. We weren’t sure what we were going to do because the flooding affected our Activity Room and until we can get the water turned back on and repairs made to the room, we would not be able to offer the daily activities that the Senior Activity Center is known for,” said MSAC Executive Director Diane Hutsell. “Many don’t realize that the Senior Center is more than just a fun game of bingo. We also provide lunch -for many their main meal of the day - as well as social interaction for seniors who are at big risk of isolation which can affect their health and well-being.”
Hutsell said she was grateful when Athens Morning Pointe Assisted Living Executive Director Crystal Sutton reached out.
“It is a relief to know that our seniors have a place to go to socialize and have fun until the Senior Center can be open again. Seniors who are more social are typically more active and increased physical activity not only bolsters brain health, but it helps keep you moving, which has been linked to living a longer life.”
Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, activities that seniors (age 50-plus) can participate in at Morning Pointe Assisted Living include:
• Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. - Wednesday Workshop with Keith Church
• Thursday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m. - Join Dr. Cardin from Hearth Hospice for some banjo music
• Starting Thursday, Jan. 5 - Bingo on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. - Take a trip to West Tennessee with a documentary on Memphis
Morning Pointe Assisted Living is located at 1025 Crestway Drive in Athens. Be sure to sign in when you get there.
Athens Martial Arts will be hosting the Senior Center’s yoga class on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. for those 50 and up. Cost is $3 per person. Athens Martial Arts is located at 505 Decatur Pike in Athens.
“The Senior Activity Center is diligently working to find other ways to support the senior citizens of McMinn County continuing the fun things we offer like bingo, but also important ones like Lunch with Friends,” said Hutsell. “We hope to be back home in an even better and more vibrant and active Senior Center soon."
Call the Senior Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 423-745-6830 for more information.
