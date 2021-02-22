Dr. Charles J. “Jack” Montgomery operated a dental office on Tennessee Avenue in Downtown Etowah for a number of years. Montgomery’s dental assistant was an African-American woman.
Virginia Williams Taylor was born in Buckhead, Ga. in 1906. She and her family moved to Etowah, where her father and brothers found work in the L&N Railroad shops.
Taylor attended school in Etowah and later graduated from Knoxville College. She married Leo Taylor, who was also from Georgia.
According to a verbal history from Taylor, her husband was an employee of the Glennora Hotel. He transported guests between the railway station and the hotel, which was located on the corner of Sixth Street and Tennessee Avenue.
Leo also drove his wife to and from her job at the dentist’s office every day. She would always sit in the back seat of her husband’s car.
Although she worked in Montgomery’s office for many years from the late-1940s until the 1960s prior to integration, it was possible patients never knew that she was a woman of color.
Local historians have shared a story about Leo Taylor coming to the dentist office one day to pick up some money from his wife. When he asked to see his wife, he was told she did not work there. He insisted that his wife was Virginia Taylor and he wanted to see her.
A patient in Montgomery’s chair left immediately and said she would “never be back.”
Virginia Taylor worked as Montgomery’s dental assistant until their retirement. Her circumstances can be viewed as an example of what is called “racial passing.”
This phrase was often used to describe the actions of people of color or mixed racial heritage who chose to assimilate into white society in order to escape racial discrimination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.