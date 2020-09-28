Unemployment rates for McMinn and Meigs counties both fell once again in the month of August.
According to the State of Tennessee, the August unemployment rate for McMinn County dropped from 9.4% to 7.7% and Meigs County’s rate declined from 10.5% to 8.9%.
In August of 2019, the McMinn County rate was 3.8% and in Meigs it was 4.4%, however the coronavirus pandemic and the corresponding shutdowns of businesses to help combat it have played a significant role in the rates this year.
State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated both counties followed the trend of the rest of the state.
“They all dropped about the same amount,” said Todd. “This is a good thing because fewer people unemployed and more people employed is something that you want to see.”
Todd stated the numbers are better than he expected from the previous month’s rate.
“I suppose you expect a little help from the return to schools in August, but it seems there is a little more than that going on as well,” Todd stated.
Looking ahead, Todd added that he couldn’t make any predictions for the next rate.
“I think all the way around it is very positive this month,” said Todd. “Hopefully that will continue.”
According to the State of Tennessee the national unemployment rate in August was 8.5%, which is a 2% decrease from the rate in July.
The average change across the state was around 1%, giving Tennessee a rate of 8.6% from the state’s previous rate of 10.1%.
The rate fell in 94 total counties across the state and rose in one — that being a 0.1% increase in Benton County.
That leaves the rate between 5% and 10% in 92 counties and between 10% and 20% in three counties — Davidson (10.4%), Haywood (11.4%) and Shelby (13.4%).
The rate is not below 5% anywhere in Tennessee, but it is also not above 13.4% anywhere in the state.
Around the area in August, the rate dropped 0.9% in Roane County to 6.8%, decreased 2% in Rhea County to 8.8%, fell 1.4% in Polk County to 6.7%, fell 1.7% in Monroe County to 7.2%, dropped 1.4% in Loudon County to 6.4%, fell 1.5% in Hamilton County to 7.7%, and decreased 1.6% in Bradley County to 7.2%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.