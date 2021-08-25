The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency will be distributing USDA commodities to eligible Meigs County residents on Wednesday, Sept. 1, starting at 8 a.m.
Distribution will be at the SETHRA office in Decatur. You must have a sheet in order to receive commodities on this day. All you have to provide is proof of income for all household members or proof of category eligibility to get your commodity sheet.
Eligibility will be based on total household income not in excess of the state-established maximum percentage of the poverty line for the appropriate household size or category eligibility.
In accordance with federal law and USDA policy, SETHRA is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
The McMinn County Democratic Party is reorganizing on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m. at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located at 205 McMinn Avenue.
Attendees must be a Democrat registered to vote in McMinn County. Doors close 10:30 a.m. when caucusing begins. Masks are required.
Leave a voicemail at 423-381-0308 or email mcminncountydemocraticparty@gmail.com
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following program this week:
• Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m.: Tweens/Teens Making Ice Cream
The Town of Englewood is currently seeking volunteers to serve on the Englewood Library Board. The appointments are for a three-year term.
Anyone interested in serving should submit their name and contact information at Englewood City Hall. Any resident of McMinn County is eligible to serve. For more information, call 887-7224.
The Good Faith Clinic will meet in August at Christ Community Church in Athens on Aug. 31.
