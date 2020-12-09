Three citizens took part recently in law enforcement training scenarios to learn how law enforcement officers handle situations.
The three citizens who attended the training were Joe Holmes, Linda Long and Vant Hardaway.
This comes on the heels of the ongoing discussions centered on race and policing across the country, following high profile killings such as George Floyd.
City of Athens Chief of Police Cliff Couch said he believes allowing citizens to participate in the scenario training is one way to help alleviate the concerns of citizens to prevent “tragedy” from happening in the community.
“We are already super concerned about that and the last three years we have been doing a tremendous amount of high quality training,” said Couch. “This was a way for us to reach out and let people see what we were already doing.”
This was the first time the Athens Police Department has performed their training scenarios with the public.
“I call it a training familiarization program. There were three people that participated in it,” Couch noted. “We have role players that set up different scenarios that officers may encounter, then our officers will use paint guns and protective gear to go out and address whatever the situation is. We let these three people come out, equipped them with paint guns and protective gear and let them participate in these scenarios.”
The event was held on Nov. 21.
“I think the most important thing for me is that they left feeling that this is very important to the Athens Police Department and it is so important that we made it a priority to prepare and train as much as we can to prevent these tragedies from happening in Athens,” Couch expressed. “We hope to do this event again but between manpower and COVID it is extremely difficult.
He noted the department wasn’t in a position to host the event when it was performed, but felt it needed to be done.
“Right now we are under incredible man power shortages and COVID issues but it was that important to us,” said Couch. “We had eight or nine officers who took their day off to make this event happen and I am really proud of what they accomplished.”
Couch hopes to hold more events that would strengthen public relations and allow the public to see how officers are trained to handle situations.
“As difficult as this summer was in the wake of the George Floyd tragedy, I think that in Athens we came out stronger for it,” Couch noted. “I know we had a lot of really difficult conversations and I think we are better for it ... We want every member of our community to feel that they can trust us and they have an advocate in the Athens Police Department.”
Hardaway stated that it was a very “eye opening” experience for him to participate in the training.
“I had a chance to see some things, their perspective as they approach certain scenarios,” said Hardaway. “I think the word to describe it would be perspective.”
He stated that he didn’t know what to expect prior to going to the training.
“I was informed that we would be going through some training scenarios that they use to prepare patrol officers for environments and help them get perspective and how to react,” Hardaway noted. “I knew it had to be an experience for an officer ... It is easy sometimes to think that everybody can do that, but everybody can’t just go through those types of scenes.”
He believes that a lot of people really don’t know what to expect.
“I informed them after the event that it was eye opening that I think they should open it up to more of the community,” Hardaway stated. “I feel like it was good for us to give feedback to law enforcement. I am a supporter of law enforcement because we need all parts of our community however you need to be able to see that in a responsible way.”
