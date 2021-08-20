The United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties is planning to hold its 3rd Annual Twice New sale Thursday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will be at the Barn at Faith Farms and admission is free.
The Twice New sale features donations of gently used purses, jewelry and other accessories that people in the community have donated.
There will also be a grand prize drawing for a new, without tags, Michael Kors purse.
Front Porch Catering will serve pre-ordered lunch and dinner meals. To order ahead, call 423-506-3058.
“This is part two of our annual Power of the Purse event we were unable to have in person this year,” United Way President and CEO Paige Zabo said. “We are excited to be working with Faith Farms and Front Porch Catering. All proceeds from the sale will be used to help the area’s partner agencies to meet the needs in our community, such as food and clothing, trauma-related needs, healthcare, emergencies and those people sometimes forgotten. All the money raised by United Way events stays in McMinn and Meigs counties.”
United Way officials noted the significant amount of money raised last year and hope to do similarly with this version.
“By supporting our efforts last year, the Twice New sale raised $1,300,” Kathy Dougherty, one of the event organizers, said. “This year we have over 75 purses, over 100 pieces of jewelry and other accessories. The community has been very generous in donating these items to our sale. All the items have been cleaned. Some are gently used, some are designer bags; some still have tags on them and some new without tags. We, of course, hope all of it sells.”
However, if all the items don’t sell, Dougherty noted that there’s a plan in place.
“Any items that do not sell will be donated to our partner agencies,” she said. “An example is the HOPE Center. It is giving a purse to a woman who has had to leave her home due to domestic violence with nothing and needs a purse for her belongings. Women understand the need for a purse. This is something many of us take for granted. Women do have power in their purse to help better our community.”
UW Board Member Patti Greek added that this is yet another way for local people to assist those in their community.
“We invite everyone to come to this important ‘second part’ of the Power of the Purse,” she said. “The Twice New Sale has been enjoyed in the past and has been very successful. This offers another way of helping United Way help others. We will have Front Porch Catering, a woman-owned business, with lunch and dinner offerings. We plan for this to be a way we can make more money to continue to support the needs of our community.”
The event will be open during lunch hours and after work until 6 p.m.
Payment for purchases will be cash or check.
Front Porch Catering will be offering two options for lunch: Option 1 — Buffalo chicken wrap, pasta salad, tea and dessert; Option 2 — Grilled chicken garden salad, tea and dessert. Both options are $10 and the dessert choices are chocolate chip cookies and lemon bars.
For more information, contact the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties at 423-745-9606.
