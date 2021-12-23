TheAthens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is Keith Lane, from Crestway Drive to Powers Path. This closure will be from Monday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 a.m. until Friday, Dec. 31, at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for construction work related to the new school structure.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Athens Utilities Board offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, in observation of the Christmas holiday. The offices will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, at 7:30 a.m. for normal operations.
The offices will also close on Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
AUB will have personnel across the organization on call around the clock to respond to any customer or system trouble.
Customers should call 745-3131 to report power outages or trouble with other AUB-provided utility services.
For anyone planning to pay their county property taxes before the end of the year, the McMinn County Trustee’s Office will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27, and will reopen Tuesday, Dec, 28, at 8 a.m. The office will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, for New Years.
Property taxes may be paid anytime online. Go to www.tennesseetrustee.com, click on McMinn County, and follow instructions. Payments may also be mailed or there is a drop box located at top of steps on the Washington Avenue side of the courthouse across from the former Riddle and Wallace Drugstore.
For more information, call the Trustee’s Office at 745-1291 or email mcminntrustee
@comcast.net
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department and Athens Fire Department have announced that Santa Claus will visit Athens.
Santa will be visiting the neighborhoods starting at North City to City Park on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 5-9 p.m.
The Athens Fire Department will escort Santa Claus around the city in a white pickup truck with red lights.
For more information, contact Athens Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, or email
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23 and 24, in observance of Christmas. These facilities will reopen Monday, Dec. 27, for regular business hours.
The Recycle Center will be closed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Dec. 23, 24 and 25, in observance of Christmas. This facility will reopen Monday, Dec. 27, for regular business hours.
Residential garbage routes will be as follows:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23 routes will be picked up on regular schedule.
The Friday, Dec. 24 route will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 23.
Commercial/industrial garbage routes will be as follows:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23 routes will be picked up on regular schedule. The Friday, Dec. 24, route will be picked up on a limited basis. There will be no commercial/industrial garbage service on Saturday, Dec. 25.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Anyone planning to pay their Athens property taxes before the end of the calendar year for income tax purposes is reminded that Athens City Hall will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of the Christmas holiday and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, at 8 a.m.
Athens City Hall will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Year’s and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Only those property tax payments received prior to 5 p.m. on Dec. 30 or postmarked prior to midnight on Dec. 31, will be stamped paid for the 2021 calendar year.
For more information, contact Mike Keith, Finance Director, at 423-744-2710; or email mkeith@athenstn.gov.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following traffic notice:
The intersection affected is Jackson Street at Fisher Street. Currently there are stop signs located on southbound Jackson Street, eastbound Fisher Street, and westbound Fisher Street. There is now a stop sign in place on northbound Jackson Street. This will make the intersection a four-way stop.
Motorists are advised to watch for new signage in this area and to use caution at this intersection.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following traffic notice:
The intersection affected is Central Avenue at High Street. Currently there are stop signs located on High Street. There are now stop signs in place on Central Avenue. This will make the intersection a four-way stop.
Motorists are advised to watch for new signage in this area and to use caution at this intersection.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Dec. 28.
Good Faith Clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance. GFC meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
