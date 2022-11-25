The HOPE Center in Athens is currently hosting its Angel Tree program to help support children during the holiday season.
The HOPE Center helps victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and children who are alleged victims of of child sex abuse, severe physical abuse or have witnessed a violent crime.
“We work with those victims to provide advocacy, forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, provide a 24 hour shelter, crisis hotline and court accompaniment,” said HOPE Center Director Kelley Webber. “The Angel Tree is an accumulation of the clients who we serve that meet the requirement for assistance for Christmas.”
The HOPE Center serves McMinn and Meigs counties and its connected Children’s Advocacy Center covers Polk, Bradley, McMinn and Monroe counties.
“The Angel Tree is for the children who meet those requirements that need assistance for Christmas,” Webber noted. “We are servicing for Athens 28 families, which is a culmination of 72 kids and that is just in McMinn County. So we get with those families and get information about the basic needs they may need and then we ask for a few wants that the kid would enjoy getting, like toys. Then we send out these cards for our Angel Tree throughout the community.”
Webber stated they have several business partners they send the cards to, such as Benchmark of Athens, Ag Central Co-op, Sharon Brown — State Farm Insurance, Starr Regional Medical Center, Niota City Hall, Cleveland State Community College in Athens, Benchmark of Etowah and Sweetwater, and the Bradley Square Mall.
“We partner with these local community members and we put trees up that have our cards on them,” Webber said. “Each card represents a kid. As the cards get picked up, there is a deadline on the card. The card comes back to our agency, then we will pack up the items that have been purchased and given to the community. The items will be placed in a box and the box will be given to a family so they can decide how to distribute the presents to their children, which is one of my favorite parts about how we do it, so the kids never know that the presents didn’t come from their family.”
In order for a child to be eligible for the program they must have been a client of the HOPE Center.
“This program takes stress off of the family in order to provide a Christmas for their kids,” Webber expressed. “All of our clients have some sort of traumatic events that have happened in their lives and we want to eliminate one of those areas of stress during the holiday season and I think it empowers the children to not feel different and be able to have what all the other kids have.”
In addition to taking a card and purchasing gifts for a specific child that is represented by the card, monetary donations can also be made or general items such as children’s jackets can be given by sending them to P.O. Box 1561 Athens, TN 37371 or drop it off at the 704 West Madison Avenue location.
