A new option for lifesaving treatment has opened up at Starr Regional Medical Center.
On Thursday, the hospital held the grand opening celebration for its new cardiac catheterization lab, which will allow them to do heart catheterization work in town instead of sending patients to Knoxville or Chattanooga.
“This is really an exciting time for Starr Regional and the area we serve,” SRMC CEO John McLain said.
The project total was $5.4 million and he said the need for this type of service locally was clearly seen.
“When you think that 800 members of our community are having to leave the community for cardiac catheterization care, then this project ... helps fill that gap in the community where people were having to leave the community to get that type of lifesaving care,” he explained. “The cardiac cath lab really demonstrates our commitment that we’re meeting the needs of the community and making our community healthier.”
McLain noted that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists Tennessee as the 6th state in heart disease as a leading cause of death.
“So the prevalence and prominence of cardiac disease is well-served by the diagnostic and treatment abilities of the cardiac cath lab,” he said.
SRMC’s Jonathan Moore, RN, will be the director of the lab and two cardiologists will serve at it as well — Dr. Abbas Agha and Dr. Yasir Akhtar.
McLain also thanked the staff at the hospital for the work they do.
“I also want to recognize the hard work our team does to be accredited as a chest pain center,” he said. “They’re accredited by the American College of Cardiology and this accreditation is the result of rigorous evaluation of Starr Regional’s ability to assess, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack. And that’s where it begins — that first assessment and diagnosis of a heart attack and being able to react to that. The cardiac cath lab furthers that.”
