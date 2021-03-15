The City of Athens’ recreational parks have provided refuge during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Athens Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire gave the first presentation from among the city’s nine departments at the Athens City Council’s recent Strategic Summit.
“There’s a little irony in us going first because I can assure you that the citizens of Athens, when COVID hit, looked to your open space and your parks first as a place to go and we have been super busy with day users coming out just for stress relief,” said Fesmire.
The Athens park system has not been closed at any time during the pandemic, according to Fesmire.
He identified his department’s primary objective as being the completion and implementation of a countywide recreational master plan in conjunction with McMinn County government and each of the county’s municipal governments.
“I can’t overemphasize to you that it’s your roadmap for the future and it establishes grant eligibility,” explained Fesmire. “That has become a mandatory process as far as grant eligibility is concerned.”
During his tenure, Fesmire estimates that master planning has cost the city just over $100,000, but the process has allowed a return on investment of more than $5 million in grant funding toward planned projects with a total value of more than $7 million.
One of the items Fesmire expects to be included in the new master plan is the potential extension of McMinn County’s Eureka Trail into Tellico Plains.
“If in the next 10 to 15 years that’s not in Tellico Plains, then we’ve got a problem that we need to sit down and talk about because that’s a tourist attraction-and-a-half,” he said.
Currently, Athens Parks & Recreation projects include the engineering phase of installing rubber surfacing and associated drainage at both Athens Regional Park and Cook Park playgrounds.
In addition to converting the Heritage Park tennis courts into several basketball courts, Fesmire said he is exploring a grant opportunity through the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) for more improvements to that park. The city has filed a pre-application for this grant, but the countywide master plan must first be completed before the application can be considered.
Recreation programming such as Little League Baseball and Soap Box Derby are still subject to ever-changing circumstances due to COVID-19.
“The only way I know to say what we’re doing there is working with the new normal,” said Fesmire. “It changes every day. We’re reestablishing all the programs that we can as they are allowed and they are starting to come back online.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.