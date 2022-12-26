The McMinn Senior Activity Center has kicked off its membership drive for 2023. Anyone who joins the center or renews their membership by Dec. 30 will get a $5 discount. Through the end of 2022, membership is $30 a person or $55 for a couple. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, membership will be $35 and $60.
The McMinn Senior Activity Center is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt corporation.
The center offers older adults an opportunity to stay active and healthy, with a wide range of activities that include daily lunch, special events and daily programs, dancing and singing, fitness programs, tournaments, art classes and access to pool, snooker, chess and card clubs. Research shows older adults who participate in senior center programs can learn to manage and delay the onset of chronic disease and experience measurable improvements in their physical, social, spiritual, emotional, mental, and economic well-being.
“Membership dues help us accomplish our mission and while the joining age of the center is 50 and up, you do not have to be a senior citizen to be a member of the Senior Center,” said Executive Director Diane Hutsell. “Any individual, business, or organization can help support McMinn County seniors and become a Friend of the Center by sponsoring an annual membership for an at-risk senior. Those who choose to give at a higher level will have a big impact on our 2023 operating budget and further the center’s reach.”
Center members get Early Birst advance notice/registration for events and programs, a 10% discount on the first Friday of the month in the Sales Room, a discount on hourly room rentals of the Inman Activity Room, after-hours access (2 to 4:30 p.m.) to the computer lab, exercise room, library and card room, snooker and billiards tables, horseshoe pits, and shuffleboard, and free coffee on their birthday.
