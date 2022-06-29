Taking the lead on installing a new system in parks and recreation led to Angela Leitzel being named the City of Athens’ employee of the quarter.
Leitzel is Athens Parks & Recreation Department’s administrative assistant and she was announced as the winner of the award during last week’s monthly city council meeting. City Manager C. Seth Sumner presented her with a certificate and cash and explained the process of choosing her.
Each employee of the quarter is nominated by their fellow employees and the decision is made based on that person’s “teamwork, contributions to the City of Athens and to our entire community,” Sumner noted.
In Leitzel’s case, it was revamping a system in parks and recreation that Sumner said has improved the process for both employees and the community.
“Her initiative and effort to provide a solution to the problem resulted in introducing new software to make processes easier for the citizens and staff,” Sumner said. “As the main contact for the parks and recreation registration and reservation system, Angela Leitzel ... was receiving numerous complaints about the system.”
Sumner noted that there were signs the system wasn’t user friendly enough and Leitzel saw a need for a new one.
“Why can’t we see this, why don’t we have access to that — she lived that life daily,” Sumner said of complaints there were coming in to her. “There were several situations that left our staff and the citizens frustrated, so we agreed Angela would help find a way to improve the interactions and experience with our customers.”
That led her to set up interviews and get information on the various different types of systems available in the hopes of finding an improvement.
“She obtained all the required information and began working with others to start the process,” he said. “Angela attended the training and worked with the new provider on setting up the new system to provide the customized service that we want, all while maintaining and working in the old system to keep the department on track.”
Sumner noted that Leitzel showed in that process the attributes sought for the employee of the quarter.
“She was determined to make this better for the citizens and the employees and her dedication to the task was impressive,” he said, noting that it took a year of work to implement and that they’re still getting used to it now. “We’re hearing compliments about the process now.”
