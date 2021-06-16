MCMINN COUNTY
The County Commission’s Budget Committee will meet on Thursday, June 17, at 5 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is for Director of Schools Lee Parkison to present the Board of Education budget and a vote to advertise the proposed budget in The Daily Post-Athenian on June 21.
RICEVILLE
The Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday, June 17, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
