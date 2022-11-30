Local homicide victims were honored and remembered Tuesday during an inaugural ceremony held by the 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s office.
The first of what is planned to be a yearly event entitled “A Season to Remember” took place at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church and was led by McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy and Attorney General Steve Crump.
It covers all homicide victims in the 10th Judicial District — which encompasses McMinn, Monroe, Bradley and Polk counties — and friends and family of all victims were asked to bring a Christmas ornament to display in honor of their loved one.
“This is very fitting and very necessary for us to meet like this,” Guy said.
“We remember them because there’s a hole. We remember them because there were good times. We remember them because of times we cried,” Crump added. “Though we (in law enforcement) may not have known them, our paths crossed in their death.”
He added that homicide can happen to anyone, regardless of their status in the community.
“Violent crime is the great leveler,” he said. “Violent crime does not discriminate.”
He pointed out that everyone in the room — consisting of law enforcement officers, court officers and friends and family of victims — is connected.
“This is a very special family — a family that is knit together with something no one else understands and we hope they never will,” he explained.
The event also featured testimonials from two people who lost loved ones. Vicki Thornburg is a McMinn County resident who spoke on behalf of her son, Ryan, who was killed in a wreck on June 3, 2016. Kevin Fowler is from Monroe County and he lost his friend, Cody Long, when he was shot and killed by an intruder July 7, 2018.
Vicki Thornburg described her son as “the glue that held our family together” and she said the years since the incident have seen her finding ways to deal with the grief of her and the family’s loss.
“You have to do what you have to do so you don’t fall into that deep well of sorrow,” she said.
She added that since Ryan’s death, she has considered what the then-24 year old’s life might have been had he been able to continue it.
“I’m so thankful we know where he is and we know we will see him one day,” she said.
Fowler then spoke, noting that in the time since Long was killed, he’s been encouraged to see the work done by law enforcement to ensure the killer was brought to justice.
“Despite evil’s best attempts to put out these lights, these lights are still shining,” he said, looking back on the historical lamplighters who were paid to ensure street lights stayed on prior to the invention of electricity. “Your office keeps the light lit not only for those we’ve lost, but to keep it from happening again.”
Fowler noted that while the grief is difficult to deal with, it’s there because of how much the victim meant.
“While the pain of losing our loved ones will never go away, the pain is evidence of how much we loved them,” he said.
The keynote speaker for the event was Michael Dunavant, the chief investigative counsel for the Tennessee Office of the Comptroller. Dunavant noted that he, as well, has a connection to a homicide victim, as his wife was killed in a wreck in 2008.
“At that moment, 14 years ago, I understood what it was like to violently lose my wife and the mother of my son,” he said. “I was walking around in a fog.”
He said he dealt with a loss of appetite, loss of sleep and he would “dread the next day.”
However, dealing with that suffering and his time as an attorney has helped him deal with the loss.
“It gave me the strength and courage to go on living,” he said. “It strengthened my resolve to the highest ideals of justice.”
Dunavant said for that reason he came to speak at the event Tuesday night.
“I’ve come to give you comfort and hope,” he said. “I’ve come to assure you there is still goodness, decency and strength in this broken world. I want your mind to rest easily that there is, in fact, a moral certainty of accountability.”
He also encouraged those in attendance to “give your pain purpose” as they move forward in life.
“Be intentional with your words, be intentional with your time, be intentional with your actions, be intentional with your relationships and be intentional with your faith,” he told them.
