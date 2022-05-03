Starr Regional Medical Center is hosting a Diabetes Prevention Program this week.
In partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the McMinn County UT Extension Office, the first meeting is set for Thursday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m. at Starr Regional Medical Center — Athens.
If someone has been advised by a healthcare professional that they may be at risk for getting diabetes, have pre-diabetes, have borderline diabetes, have high blood sugar or glucose or have had gestational diabetes, then they may be at high risk for type 2 diabetes.
This free program helps participants learn how to change their lifestyle to prevent type 2 diabetes. Groups meet for 16 weekly sessions and six monthly follow-up sessions with a trained lifestyle coach.
Interested parties can call Joy Daniels, MS, RD/LDN, CDE, director of Community Wellness, at 423-744-3249 to learn more about the program or to enroll.
Additional information may be found at Starr Regional.com/diabetes-center
