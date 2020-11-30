Starr Regional Medical Center will host its second annual community Christmas Tree Lighting event Thursday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
The event will take place on the Athens campus, located at 1114 West Madison Avenue.
“This year has brought about unprecedented moments and many changes and, while some things will be different, Starr Regional Medical Center is excited to continue its newest tradition of kicking off the Christmas season with a Christmas Tree lighting event,” said John McLain, chief executive officer of Starr Regional Medical Center. “We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with members of our community in a way that is safe, yet inclusive of the traditional holiday festivities, including a visit from Santa.”
The event includes free photos with Santa, music provided by local musicians, seasonal treats such as cookies, hot chocolate and cider, and the lighting of the hospital’s tree, which will take place at 6 p.m. Guests are asked to be mindful of social distancing and to wear a mask. A mask will be provided to anyone who does not have one. All activities will take place outdoors.
For more information about the event, call Starr Regional Medical Center at (423) 745-1411.
