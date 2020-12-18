A change is happening at the top of Sweetwater Hospital Association (SHA).
SHA’s Board of Directors and Scott Bowman have announced his upcoming plan to retire from his longstanding role of hospital administrator effective Jan. 1, 2021.
SHA’s Board of Directors selected Ian McFadden, D. Sc., to be Bowman’s successor in the role of chief executive officer (CEO).
Bowman has previously been employed by Woods Memorial Hospital, Epperson Hospital, and Athens Community Hospital.
He began his journey at Sweetwater Hospital Association in May of 1976 as the assistant administrator and, after one year, was promoted to administrator. In 1977, Bowman, through a unique hospital-physician management arrangement, the first of its kind, was able to recruit medical specialties and sub-specialties to the hospital and community that are still in effect.
The hospital became a licensed general contractor, enabling it to manage, supervise, build and remodel additions to the hospital. The hospital has grown from 28,000 square feet to over 250,000 square feet upon the completion of the new ICU, patient rooms and an outpatient addition.
Being a licensed general contractor allowed construction and remodeling to be the least disruptive possible to normal operations and function of the hospital, reduce cost and control quality, according to SHA officials.
Bowman served as chairman of the Monroe County United Way, Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Monroe County Personnel Association, and Tennessee Valley Plateau Workforce Board. He also received the Sweetwater Citizen of the Year Award, the Monroe County Businessman of the Year Award, and the Cleveland State Community First Award.
Bowman served on the Tennessee Hospital Association Board of Directors for over 20 years, chairing various committees. He received the President’s Award, Meritorious Service Award, Distinguished Service Award, the Small & Rural Leadership Award, and the first Workforce Leadership Award given by the Tennessee Hospital Association.
He represented all small and rural hospitals on the Region 4 Board of the American Hospital Association.
Bowman also served as chairman of the Coordinated Hospital Services (the first group purchasing organization), Tennessee Highlands Corporation (a multi-hospital owned laundry), and the Kentucky Hospital Insurance Program (multi-hospital owned Captive Insurance Company). Bowman was a charter board member of the Hospital Alliance of Tennessee.
He also noted that he is “very proud” of the leadership positions that the department leaders and various staff members have had on various healthcare and civic organizations.
Started in 1977, the SHA Education Assistance Program for Employees has received recognition and benefit to the hospital and employees. Over 250 employees have completed their post-secondary education with encouragement, tuition assistance, and loans ranging from $15,000 to $30,000. These loans are forgiven after five years of full time employment.
Promotions are always from made within the organization and employee satisfaction surveys have ranged from 93% to 97%.
Other accomplishments include:
• The hospital remains debt free
• The hospital has never had an employee layoff
• Continues to be accredited by the Joint Commission on Accredited Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO).
• It is only one of five independent freestanding hospitals in Tennessee.
• SHA is a demonstration site for Konica, Canon (Toshiba), and CPSI. Over 100 hospitals from across the nation have traveled to SHA to evaluate and observe these companies equipment and services.
• Fourteen colleges and universities are utilizing SHA as a clinical training site for over 150 medical students/nursing students and ancillary students per year.
Sweetwater Hospital is the only hospital within 50 miles of Sweetwater with a four out of five star rating on Medicare’s Overall Hospital Quality of Care and Patient Satisfaction Assessment, according to hospital officials.
McFadden is an experienced, senior level healthcare and business executive and, according to SHA officials, he has a background of “leading and providing transformative change for over 35 years.”
McFadden, who is originally from Tuskegee, Alabama, comes to Sweetwater from Melbourne, Florida. He has served as a hospital CEO and consultant for various organizations with the most recent assignment being the CEO of a 300-bed Erfan Hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Prior to that, McFadden served as the chief administrator for Brevard Physician Associates in Melbourne, Florida, a large multi-specialty physician group, and prior to that as CEO of the Pennyroyal Mental Health System in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
He has an extensive background in hospital leadership, having previously served as CEO of the Methodist Hospitals in Gary, Indiana and CEO of Roseland Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. McFadden has also spent several years in Tennessee in the role of consultant for FTI Consulting, based in Brentwood, as the chief operations officer (COO) for Regional One Health in Memphis, and as vice president for Hospital and System Operations for West Tennessee Healthcare based out of Jackson.
McFadden is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, received numerous recognitions from various healthcare organizations, and lectured nationally at several conferences. He also taught classes at the University of Memphis, DePaul University, Ohio University, and at Governors State University in Chicago, Illinois.
McFadden holds a doctorate from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) as well as master’s degrees from UAB and the University of Memphis. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama.
McFadden served on boards of various community agencies at the local and regional level including: the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, United Way, The Boy Scouts of America, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, and the Alzheimer’s Association.
McFadden, who prefers to be called Ian (yon), is married to Angela and they have three children. In his spare time, he enjoys music, fishing and other outdoor recreational sports.
“We welcome Dr. McFadden and look forward to making him a part of the Sweetwater Hospital Association family,” stated a news release about McFadden’s arrival. “During this period of change, the members of the board of directors would like to assure all Sweetwater Hospital Association stakeholders they are committed to the continued success of our local hospital. To facilitate this message, they have appointed Ms. Melissa Harris, RN, MSN, as the director of Performance Improvement and Organizational Change. Her responsibilities will begin with facilitating the transition of leadership from Mr. Bowman, administrator, to Dr. McFadden, chief executive officer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.