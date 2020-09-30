Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) has announced that October will begin a year-long credit on rates.
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the VEC board of directors voted to reduce all rate classes by approximately 1.7%. The rate reduction begins Oct. 1, 2020, and ends Sept. 30, 2021.
The rate reduction was made possible by a wholesale credit from the TVA to the Tennessee Valley local power companies (LPCs). Although TVA did not specify how the LPCs should use the credit, the VEC board and management chose to use the one-year credit to reduce retail rates.
“Using this wholesale credit to help cooperative members during a pandemic is the right thing to do,” VEC President and CEO Rody Blevins said. “Putting money back into our consumer member’s pockets reflects the cooperative principles.
“Although the credit is not a wholesale rate reduction, this action is one small step toward rate competitiveness for TVA,” Blevins continued. “We encourage the TVA board to consider additional reductions in TVA’s wholesale rates in the future.”
There will also be power rate reductions in the upcoming month for AUB and EUB customers.
For Athens Utilities Board (AUB) and its customers, October ushers in the fall season with base power rates that are the lowest of the year.
The power rate is also expected to fall for Etowah Utilities Board (EUB) customers, as General Manager Harold Masengil noted that the rate will fall 2.5% for the average residential power bill in October.
“This is a great time for our customers looking to save a bit of money on power spending, that’s for sure,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
“In the TVA rate scheme, October and November are called ‘transitional’ months. Their base power rates fall below the summer base rate that we’ve been under since June,” he said.
The AUB residential power rate for October will be $0.08420 per kilowatt hour compared to September’s rate of $0.08794.
“It has been a crazy time with COVID. We are very happy to see rates staying low,” Scarbrough said.
AUB reminds all customers that while it continues to offer power, water, natural gas and wastewater services to everyone in the area, its lobby at AUB’s main office remains closed to the public.
“We continue to be very careful. As I’ve said in the past, you should see a mask on any AUB employee if they are even remotely around another person. We urge everyone in the area to do the same for their neighbors,” Scarbrough said.
About 83 cents of every dollar that AUB’s power division collects go to TVA for wholesale power.
