Applications for Friendly Fellow Club food baskets have increased 50% over last year’s numbers and donations are being sought to help FFC once again provide food staples to area families to help them through the winter season.
To aid in this year’s efforts, the Kiwanis Club of Athens has provided a $2,500 contribution to the effort and encourages other organizations and individuals in the area to make donations as they are able.
Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325 or can be made via credit/debit card or PayPal on the Friendly Fellow Club website, friendlyfellows.org, by clicking the Donate button at the bottom of the page.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
The Daily Post-Athenian will print listings of donors as contributions come in throughout the season. Donations in honor or memory of a loved one are always a special tribute and are most welcome. Donors using the online payment portal can add an honorarium/memorial by including that information in the “Add Note” section of the donation portal.
For more than 80 years, the Friendly Fellow Club food basket project has been a Christmastime tradition for the entire community in Athens and McMinn County.
Started by J. Neal Ensminger and Frank Buttram, the effort serves households in the community with food to get them through the winter. The Friendly Fellow Club’s work is not possible without the help of people across the community and officials want to get as many people involved as possible to make it a continued success.
The boxes will be packed and distributed at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens, located off Congress Parkway behind Dooley Tractor Company and on Redfern Drive across from American Bedding.
Boxes will be packaged on Monday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. They will be distributed to members of eligible households at the same location on Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
For more information, email friendlyfellowclub @gmail.com or visit friendlyfellows.org
• From Linda Swindell, $100
• From Greg Moses and Kristin Schrader, in honor of Ross and Ann Dodson, $100
• From Carter Runyan and Jerri Bryant, “in memory of my uncle William M. Buchanan,” $500
• From Warren-Jackson CPA, PLLC, in honor of their clients, $1,500
• From Wayne and Susan Scott, $50
• From Mayfield retirees, $45
• From the Athens Kiwanis Club, $2,500
• From Trinity United Methodist Women, $50
• In memory of Tom and Marie Grayson from their children, $50
• From Junita Shell, in memory of Wayne “Pee Wee” Shell and David Shell, $100
• In memory of Boyd Bivens and Roy Wilson, $200
• In memory of Doc and Dixie Lamb, $100
• In memory of William Blair, $25
• In memory of Patrick McCann II, $25
• From City of Athens employees, $52
• From Linda Blair, in memory of Larry Blair, $100
• From Nellie Kyker-Sliger, in memory of J.B. and Howard Sliger, $50
• In memory of Don Winder, $100
• In memory of Gideon Winder, $152
• From Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Howell, “thank you for all your kindness during the Christmas season,” $30
• From Eric, Dana, Hope and Abby Newberry, in memory of Buddy Liner, $250
• From East Athens Baptist Church Deborah’s Sunday school class, $150
• From Alpha Lambda of ADK sorority, $50
• In memory of Hal Buttram from his family, $100
• From McMinn County Living Heritage Museum volunteers and staff, $160
• From Home Service Class of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, in memory of J. Neal Ensminger, Charles Myers and Barbara Dodson, $300
