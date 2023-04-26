The second half of the consolidated school building in Athens is nearing completion and, with that in mind, talk has turned to what to do about the current school buildings.
City Park Elementary School is being demolished to make room for parking for the new school building, but Westside Elementary, North City Elementary and Ingleside Elementary are planned to stay standing. For two of those schools, the time to give them back to the city is nearing, but the future of Westside is less certain.
Athens City Schools Director Robert Greene said he recently talked with the board’s attorney about having a written agreement between the schools and the city.
“We need to make sure we go on the record with the condition we’re going to leave the buildings in, the transfer of insurance, when we turn the utilities off,” Greene said during a joint meeting between the ACS Board and the Athens City Council last week.
As of now, Greene said he’s pretty comfortable saying he’ll turn over Ingleside and North City, but the consolidated building being close to capacity before it’s fully open has him considering keeping Westside in case they need extra space for students.
“There’s two we’re pretty well set on,” he said. “I’ve not decided yet on Westside, whether we want to keep it or turn it over.”
Currently, the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing is open and City Park students are attending classes in the new building.
ACS Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens noted that the 3rd through 5th grade wing is expected to be finished and open to be moved into by July 10.
“That gives us two weeks to move North City and Ingleside into the new building and one week before school starts for teachers to get their rooms set up,” Owens said.
However, that’s a fluid timeline according to Greene.
“We’re not really sure when we’ll move into the new building,” he said. “We think it’ll be by the end of July, but there’s a chance it won’t be.”
There’s also the concern of working around summer school, Greene noted, adding that Kids Connection’s last day this summer is set for July 14 and some things will need to be left in the old schools for their use.
“There’s some furniture and things like that will have to be taken out of Ingleside that we’re leaving (for summer school) even though Ingleside will move into the new school,” Owens said. “I would think by the end of July we should be finished with Ingleside. That gives a couple weeks after Kids Connection is finished to remove all the furniture that they’ll be using this summer.”
Greene said he plans to keep in contact with interim Athens City Manager Mike Keith as the process unfolds and “give plenty of lead time” for the city to get everything in order once they have the schools.
He added that everything concerning deeds should be clear, as ACS Attorney Bridget Wilhite looked into that a couple of years ago, but he would have her check again to be sure.
