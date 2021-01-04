The power rates for the first month of 2021 are in, just a hair above what they were for December 2020.
Etowah Utilities Board (EUB) General Manager Harold Masengil said that rates will rise, but that they will remain below what they were in January of 2020.
He said that the increase for an average residential customer’s bill will be about $1.50.
For Athens Utilities Board (AUB) and its customers, January’s residential rate will come in at $0.08617, just barely above the current November rate of $0.08518.
“Rates remain essentially flat month to month going forward in this winter rate season,” AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough said.
January continues the winter rate season for the distributors of TVA that sell power at retail, such as AUB and EUB. Winter rates run through March.
AUB continues to keep a close eye on the current COVID situation.
“We have to watch it closely, very closely. We run so lean at AUB. The story is the same, month in and month out. If we lost a couple of customer service reps or cashiers, those who interact with the public throughout the day, we’d be in a very tough situation,” he said.
The AUB main office remains closed for foot traffic as the COVID situation continues to worsen in the Athens area.
“AUB continues to operate in the best way it can to ensure service to all customers. You should see a mask on every AUB employee during the workday if they are around another person. We urge everyone in the area to do the same for their neighbors,” Scarbrough said.
About 83 cents of every dollar that AUB’s power division collects go to TVA for wholesale power.
