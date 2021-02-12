An impromptu night out turned into a marriage that has lasted half a century for two local people.
In December of 1968, Willie and Wayne Lyle invited two Riceville residents with them to a Christmas program at Hiwassee Baptist Church.
Eighteen months later, Sterling and Juanita Womac were married at Meadow Fork Baptist Church on Oct. 10, 1970.
The couple was married by the Rev. Edsel Clark.
Both of them grew up in the Riceville area, meeting for the first time at Riceville Elementary School.
After their marriage, Sterling worked at and retired from Maytag/Whirlpool and Juanita was a housewife and mother.
Since retirement, they enjoy going to church together at Sanford Baptist Church in Riceville where they have been members for 45 years. There, Sterling is a deacon and Juanita is the church treasurer.
The couple has two children – Timothy Womac of Calhoun and Ellen Marie Ely of Cookeville – and one grandchild – Josiah Ely of Cookeville.
Their advice to young couples today is to “always put God first in everything you do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.