The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closure:
The area to be affected includes parking spaces 7, 8, & 9 on N. Jackson Street, located between Green Street And Madison Avenue. This closure will last until Thursday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the building renovations.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution and anticipate work crews, equipment, and construction material in the area. Pedestrians are advised to use alternate sidewalk routes and avoid the construction zone if possible.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following Facebook Live programs next week:
• Tuesday at 4 p.m.: LEGO STEM Activity
• Thursday at 4 p.m.: Cow-themed Storytime with Craft
Grab and go craft packets for the month of February are available for pick up at the library while supplies last. There are no programs at the library.
An Introduction to TEL will be offered via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. Call the library for details.
Also, February’s teens and adults self-care program is journaling. Grab and go bags are available at the library while supplies last.
For questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
Good Faith Clinic will have the following schedule for February: Tuesdays, Feb. 9 and 23: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Drive-through refills; and 4 p.m. — Physician visits.
The City of Athens annual audit for fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, has been completed by the independent third-party auditing firm of Neal, Scouten & McConnell of Chattanooga.
Copies of the audit, in detail, are on file in the Finance Department, located at the Athens Municipal Building at 815 North Jackson Street, and may be reviewed by any interested citizen between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The annual audit is also available online at www.city ofathenstn.com/finance
The annual financial audit serves as a detailed accounting of all revenues and expenditures at the local government. Citizens are encouraged to review the document to inspect the city’s fiscal condition.
For more information, contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2700, ext. 4, or mkeith@athenstn.gov
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closures:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk and parking spaces 155, 156, 157 and 158 on White Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue. There will also be an intermittent closure in the right-hand lane of N. White Street during the construction period. These closures will be effective until Friday, July 30, at 7 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the building renovations.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews, equipment, and construction material. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. Pedestrians are advised to use alternate sidewalk routes and avoid the construction zone.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The 75th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, has been moved to April 22.
The event will be at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m. Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
The Etowah Carnegie Library now offers hotspots available for checkout for one week at a time. Patrons must have a valid library card in good standing to check out a hotspot.
Call 423-263-9475 for details.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are Long Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue, and parking spaces 72, 73, and 74 on Washington Avenue. These closures will last until Wednesday, March 31, at 12:30 a.m. The purpose for these closures is ongoing building renovation.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact Public Works at 423-744-2745.
The Town of Englewood is currently seeking volunteers to serve on the Englewood Library Board. The appointments are for a three-year term. Anyone interested in serving should turn in their name and contact information at Englewood City Hall by Feb. 8. Any resident of McMinn County is eligible to serve.
For more information, call 887-7224.
E.G. Fisher Public Library has returned to Level 3 library services.
The interior of the library will reopen and all checkout, computer, printing, and faxing services will be available. All patrons, ages five and up are required to wear a mask. Disposable and reusable masks are available for all patrons.
The total number of patrons in the building will be limited to 10 and visits will be limited to one hour. Curbside pick-up remains available and is encouraged.
Current operating hours are: Monday-Wednesday and Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit fisherlibrary.org or call 423-745-7782.
As part of the ongoing Countywide Recreation Master Plan, the City of Athens and McMinn County invite citizens to participate in the process through an online survey.
The survey is for McMinn County residents only and may be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/McMinn_County_Masterplan
This is a 21-question survey that will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and will be used for long-range planning and funding opportunities for recreation opportunities.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, option 3.
The Etowah Carnegie Library has announced new artwork is now on display provided by Community Artist League Artist Lisa Bell.
The Community Artist League is an organization established to promote the arts in the greater Athens area. The league supports and encourages student, amateur, and professional artists with monthly meetings, opportunities to exhibit artwork, and comradeship.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
