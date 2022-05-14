NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has announced that letters of intent are now being requested for the Tennessee Historic Development Grant Program (HDGP).
The first round of the program, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in April 2021, provided $4.8 million to projects that aim to renovate and preserve the state’s commercial historic buildings. Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly approved a second round for this program in April 2022 after support and interest in the first year.
The funds encourage communities and private developers to invest in buildings that have contributed to a community’s history but now sit idle. These buildings can once again contribute to the economy through job creation and commercial opportunities.
A letter of intent is required to participate and can be submitted until June 15 to confirm eligibility of the historic property by TNECD and the Tennessee Historical Commission. Applications will be accepted June 30 through Aug. 19.
This program will be highly competitive, and applications will be scored based on project need, impact, overall plan, financing, feasibility, support and location.
Various criteria must be met for a structure to be eligible for a grant.
Eligible properties that qualify as certified historic structures are defined as follows:
• Listed individually in the National Register of Historic Places or are part of a National Register of Historic Places historic district and certified by the secretary of the United States Department of the Interior as being of historic significance to the district (Additional information on the National Register can be obtained from the Tennessee Historical Commission).
• Are in a tier three or four county as determined by TNECD; federally qualified opportunity zone (see the TNECD Opportunity Zones directory for a map of opportunity zones in Tennessee); state and nationally accredited Tennessee Main Street community or Tennessee Downtown community; or Certified Local Governments approved by the National Parks Service in counties with a population of no more than 200,000 persons.
The applicant must be the person or entity who holds legal fee or leasehold title to a certified historic structure or an identifiable portion of the certified historic structure.
Any expenditure for a structural component of a building is eligible for grant funds. Treasury Regulation 1.48-1(e)(2) defines structural components to include walls, partitions, floors, ceilings, permanent coverings such as paneling or tiling, windows and doors, components of central air conditioning or heating systems, plumbing and plumbing fixtures, electrical wiring and lighting fixtures, chimneys, stairs, escalators, elevators, sprinkling systems, fire escapes, and other components related to the operation or maintenance of the building.
In addition to the above named “hard costs,” there are “soft costs” which also qualify. These include construction period interest and taxes, architect fees, engineering fees, construction management costs, reasonable developer fees, and any other fees paid that would normally be charged to a capital account.
Applicants will be notified of award later this fall, and contracts are expected to begin within a month following announcing awards.
