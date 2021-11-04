The historical Kefauver House in Madisonville is currently undergoing restoration after a fire damaged the property.
State of Tennessee Historic Sites Program Director Dan Brown, who is overseeing the restoration of the house, stated the fire started in the basement of the home.
“It did a lot of damage but it didn’t do structural damage to the home,” Brown said. “It did a lot of damage to the floor, to the porch and there will just be a lot of replacement to that house.”
Though Brown isn’t directly involved in the repairs, he noted that the owner of the building has been keeping him updated.
“She had originally talked to us about getting some help or advice on how to restore a house, which we do that very often with private individuals and businesses,” he noted. “We try to encourage people to save historic houses ... We often communicate with code officials to restore a building to the International Existing Building Code which follows older house construction.”
He believes the house will be able to be restored “100%” with a little time and effort.
“It is unquestionable,” he expressed. “This is solid as a rock. I have seen thousands of structures and have been involved in hundreds of rehabilitations of houses like this and I know that this house is perfectly salvageable.”
He expressed the importance of the home from the community level to the national level.
“This home does have a history involving an important person and that person is important on a national level,” Brown said, referring to the house’s namesake, Estes Kefauver. “This was a vice presidential candidate at one time, so you have an important person locally, statewide and nationally so now we have to look at the history of that person and that house is part of that. We need to think about what meetings happened inside of that house as well as other potential historical events.”
He noted there are some unique parts of the house itself that he believes the owner will repair as well.
“She is committed to doing the restoration correctly with historic profiles and everything,” Brown expressed. “She has hired her own contractor and I have spoken with him about what would need to be done on a historical house, so I think we will be able to preserve the history of that house.”
