Misty Webb now occupies the fifth seat on the Etowah City Commission.
The tied vote which had remained in effect for a few past meetings reached its end during Monday night’s regular city commission meeting.
During the meeting, Webb was nominated by Etowah Commissioner Max Miller to fill the vacant seat that was left open after previous city Commissioner Mike Casteel resigned.
Commissioner John James seconded the nomination for Webb.
Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood asked if any other candidates were to be nominated after hearing the nomination for Webb.
“Being none, if you all don’t care I will call that Mrs. Webb will be our new commissioner,” said Garwood.
After being prompted by Garwood, Webb stood alongside the other commissioners to be sworn in by Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle.
After swearing in, Webb joined the commissioners for the rest of the meeting.
Prior to Monday night’s meeting, the city commission had been in a tied vote between Webb and former City Commissioner Gene Keller to fill Casteel’s position.
Webb will continue to serve on the Etowah City Commission for the remainder of Casteel’s term, which has two years remaining.
“I am very excited to help out and do all that I can to help the city,” Webb said after the meeting.
Her driving force behind her desire to be on the commission is to help the children of Etowah, along with the community.
“My goal is to do anything that we can do to make the city better for everybody, especially our children,” she expressed. “I want to thank everyone for all of the support. I won’t let you down.”
When Casteel stepped down from the commission in June, it was determined that the commissioners would leave the seat open until after August’s election.
During the ensuing August meeting, however, the candidates were whittled down to Webb and Keller but there was no consensus between the two. Garwood and Vice Mayor Jim Swayne both voted for Keller at the time, while Miller and James favored Webb.
That deadlock persisted during the September meeting, which was delayed into early October, leaving the seat vacant until Monday night’s consensus.
