U.S. congressional elections are coming up this November with control of the legislative bodies up for grabs.
Currently, the U.S. Senate is tied at 50 seats each between Republicans and Democrats — with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker — and the House of Representatives features a 10-seat lead for the Democrats.
With that in mind, U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) spoke with The Daily Post-Athenian last week about the upcoming congressional elections.
“Polls would suggest that Republicans are going to do extremely well in the United States House in the midterms,” he said. “The question is how much will we win? Will this be a 20 or 30 seat win or a five or six seat win is still to be seen.”
Fleischmann said he is much less confident in the Republicans’ chances to wrest control in the Senate from the Democrats.
“It’s a lot more challenging,” he said. “I would hope Republicans would have a two to three seat majority or larger when we finish, but there are challenges there.”
He said Ohio, North Carolina and Pennsylvania will be critical states to watch this November on the Senate side and he noted that the Herschel Walker (R) vs Raphael Warnock (D) competition in Georgia is “an opportunity for a pickup” for Republicans.
However, he also highlighted the decision by New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to not run for the Senate as significant as well.
“We were going to have a relatively easy pickup in New Hampshire, but that is not going to happen now — it is going to be a very competitive race,” he said.
With President Joe Biden nearing the midway point of his term as president shortly after the midterm elections will be held, Fleischmann said he places a great deal of importance on the congressional races.
“It is critically important (Republicans) win both houses of Congress,” Fleischmann said. “Joe Biden has disappointed me from day one. I did not vote for Joe Biden, I did not support him in any way — I supported Donald Trump — but when Biden took that oath of office, he looked into the camera and said that he was going to be president for all Americans.”
Fleischmann said that has not happened in Biden’s year-plus as president.
“If we had divided government — Republican control of the House or Senate — it would force Joe Biden to abandon the radical left wing policies he has embraced and has put forth, much to the detriment of our country both domestically and in foreign policy,” Fleischmann argued. “It would force Joe Biden to the center and would allow us to work on an agenda Americans could embrace.”
One thing that could potentially be a roadblock to Republicans’ hopes of securing one or both houses of Congress is if they became disenchanted due to lingering questions over the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Some have theorized that the runoff elections in Georgia in early 2021 that both went the way of Democrats and cemented the 50/50 tie in the Senate ended that way due to Republicans’ claims that the system was rigged against them.
Fleischmann said he isn’t concerned about lingering questions driving down Republican turnout.
“I think Republicans and independents are so outraged by the actions of Biden, Harris, (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi and (Senate Majority Leader Chuck) Schumer that they will come out in droves,” he said. “Democrats right now are disappointed. I think what you’ll see is record Republican turnout, record independent turnout for Republican candidates and a lack of enthusiasm on the part of Democrats, which will cause them to stay home.”
Redistricting has also been a major topic this year and Fleischmann confirmed that he will remain the representative of the 3rd District of Tennessee, maintaining McMinn and Monroe counties as part of his area.
“I am very thankful and privileged that the 3rd District of Tennessee has stayed largely the same,” he said. “That’s very important to me, especially your county, which I’ve had the privilege to represent for a decade now.”
The biggest alteration for him will be adding all of Bradley County.
