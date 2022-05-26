Members of the McMinn County Commission and McMinn County School Board continued their in-depth look at schools in the area on Monday.
Tours are being held for members of both groups in an effort to show the conditions of the schools and give them a chance to formulate what, if anything, should be done to either renovate or replace them.
The first set of schools toured was Riceville Elementary and Rogers Creek Elementary and, on Monday, Englewood Elementary and McMinn Central High were next.
The recommendation from Main Street Studio Architects was for $25.5 million to be spent on Englewood and $43 million on Central — a plan that would result in its eventual demolition and rebuilding on the same site.
Monday’s tour began in Englewood’s library, with Main Street’s Sam Moser noting that the open air, circular design of the area raises issues.
“We’ve got a whole lot of cross room noise,” he said.
Englewood Principal Kristi Darnell agreed with Moser’s concern there.
“The way it echoes — that’s a big issue when you have 300 kids coming through here,” she said.
Moser also expressed concerns about how the cafeteria has classrooms connected to it.
“The cafeteria opens right up to adjacent classrooms,” he said. “Opening up into a lot of noise — in a learning environment, it’s not the best situation. For three hours a day, you’ve got kids coming and going on the other side of those doors. That’s a very noisy three hours.”
Commissioner Tim King asked if building a wall around the cafeteria, aligned with the columns, would be an option and Moser said it would.
Moser noted that, on the good side, both the cafeteria and kitchen were built to accommodate a high school, so both are plenty big for the school.
He also pointed out issues with the HVAC unit, as those on the tour viewed duct tape covering some vents and inspected questionable air returns.
“Because of the age of the system, you’ll have one room that’s 80 (degrees) and another that’s 50,” Moser said.
Darnell once again agreed.
“It’s either burning hot or it’s freezing cold,” she said.
Moser also pointed out that the openness of the corridor around the library doesn’t meet code.
Moser also noted that if renovation costs were to reach 50% of the value of the building, which he indicated is a real possibility in Englewood, it would trigger a variety of extra work that would need to be done, including adding a sprinkler system throughout the building.
Next, the tour headed to McMinn Central and Moser once again pointed out the concerns he has over the roof — as is the case, he noted, with all the schools that have round buildings.
“Most of the concrete beams have stress fractures in them,” he said.
Moser noted that roofing costs alone would be $5 million at Central.
He also pointed out safety concerns he has over the way the front doors open up to the cafeteria.
“Once you pass through the doors, you’re right where a lot of students are throughout the day,” he said.
Though he noted that the foyer is a positive because it requires a face-to-face interaction with school personnel and the visitor.
He also pointed out there are code and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues with the stairs and library.
He also noted that some of the hallways — the English hallway for example — are “much tighter than what is standard today.”
Parts of the English department are no more than six feet wide and he said current recommendations are for eight to 10 feet.
At the end of the tours, the joint committee members tentatively agreed to meet again on June 7 at 4 p.m. to tour McMinn County High School, Calhoun Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.