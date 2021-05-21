Several events are planned to take place over Memorial Day weekend to honor the veterans who have served and lost their lives for the country.
According to McMinn County Veterans Service Officer Susan Peglow, they will be placing flags “around the square” at 8 a.m. on May 29.
“We will welcome any volunteer,” Peglow said. “We will meet at Market Park at 8 and put the flags up around the square.”
There will be an event on May 30 at Jones Chapel Family Life Center starting at 11 a.m. as well.
“The honor guard will be there posting colors,” Peglow noted. “Then on Monday there will be a ceremony at the VFW at 11 a.m. with the honor guard and the American Legion will be participating with a lunch to follow.”
AMVETS will also be hosting a Memorial Day service in Etowah as well at the same time on Monday.
Peglow stated she is very thrilled to have things return to normal since the pandemic.
“Last year’s Memorial Day, a lot of families missed that little bit of closure that sometimes they have when they come to the service,” she stated. “It makes a difference to the families because nobody wants to think that their loved one is forgotten ... so I’m thrilled to death that things are returning to normal.”
She believes the veterans and their families will probably be happy to see the ceremony return to normal as well.
She believes one of the important reasons people should honor and celebrate veterans is due to the freedoms that exist in this country.
“We give the freedom of speech, we give the freedom to go to church, we give the freedom to vote how we want to vote, we give freedom,” she expressed. “People serve for different reasons but most of all it comes down to freedom, we all have the ability to choose and that is something a lot of people in this world do not have.”
She believes people should remember Memorial Day because the holiday shows “the price of freedom.”
“If you have ever been to a National Cemetery or to a funeral for an active duty service member who was killed, you are going to know what the cost of freedom is. It is not just the young person laying in that grave, it is the family standing there grieving for them and the friends,” she expressed. “That is why it is so important that we don’t forget.”
She noted that Memorial Day is a “somber occasion.”
“We are recognizing the ones that paid the ultimate price on Memorial Day,” Peglow said. “Veterans Day is the day we celebrate the living veterans, but this is to recognize the ones that paid the ultimate cost for our freedom.”
