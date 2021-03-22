The overall power rate for Athens Utilities Board (AUB) and Etowah Utilities Board (EUB) customers in April 2021 is set to rise a bit compared to March, based on a higher fuel charge from TVA.
The base rate for the month is the seasonal “transition rate” and actually falls a little compared to March’s rate. However, TVA’s fuel cost adjustment went up, leading to the rate increase.
For EUB customers, General Manager Harold Masengil said that the average residential rate is likely to increase about $2, though usage tends to be lower as milder weather sets in.
For AUB and its customers, April’s residential rate comes in at $0.08899, a bit above the current March rate of $0.08574. The slight increase can be found in the fuel cost adjustment by TVA as the base rate for the month actually goes down slightly from $0.06957 to $0.06756.
“As we move to April and May, the base rate falls to the lowest of the season, as these two months have what is known as the transition rate,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough. “Hopefully, at least as far as energy bills go, we are headed into one of those sweet spots in the year when the weather doesn’t call for heavy heating or cooling. With rates remaining relatively steady, these transition months can help bring down bills out of the winter realm.”
AUB continues to keep a close eye on the current COVID situation.
“We have a few employees, but only a few, who have been able to get at least the first shot of the vaccine. We look forward to when all AUB workers can get the shots and feel more comfortable,” Scarbrough said.
While AUB has remained open every work day of this year, the AUB main office remains closed for foot traffic as the COVID situation continues in the Athens area.
About 83 cents of every dollar that AUB’s power division collects go to TVA for wholesale power.
