The City of Athens has announced that Det. Blake Witt has been selected for promotion to Special Services lieutenant.
The Special Services division houses APD’s detectives, the directed patrol officer, student resource officer, and Drug Task Force and was formerly managed by current APD Chief Fred Schultz. The position was vacated when Schultz was named the next chief of police.
Witt is a graduate of McMinn County High School and the Cleveland State Community College Police Academy, with advanced training from the University of Tennessee’s Forensic Academy.
Prior to coming to the Athens Police Department, Witt was a detective with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office. As a detective for Athens, Witt worked criminal investigations, certified in Homicide Investigations and Forensic Photography, where he processed crime scenes, DNA, and fingerprints within the APD Crime Lab. He also worked in extracting data from electronic devices.
On top of those duties, Witt would certify the APD Patrol Division on basic crime scene investigation. This past September, Witt completed the St. Louis School of Medicine’s Medical & Legal Death Investigation Program and a month later added the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Academy to his accomplishments. Witt hopes to continue his education towards a Criminal Justice Degree.
When asked, Witt stated that his previous lieutenant was big on training and aspires to follow in his footsteps to set a high standard for education and training for everyone in his division. Witt also intends to put emphasis in public education.
Recently, Witt worked with Student Resource Officer Sheena Hensley to give a presentation to a group of adolescents regarding cyberbullying, trafficking, and other issues facing their peer group. As the new Special Services lieutenant, he would like to continue providing outreach programs to educate community youth early about the dangers of today’s world.
In addition, Witt would like to focus on the homelessness issue with the city’s directed patrol officer and work towards expanding the department’s resources and tools in collaboration with surrounding law enforcement agencies, including the 10th Judicial District’s Drug Task Force, to take on the challenge of illicit drugs entering the city. Witt is a lifelong resident of the city and his father was a former city dispatcher.
“When I was little, I would come visit my dad at City Hall and watch him dispatch calls,” said Witt. “I got to meet several of the police and fire department guys and I knew then that public service was my calling. I am thankful and blessed that I get to serve the citizens of Athens, Tennessee.”
