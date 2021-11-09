Two dozen Tennessee law enforcement officers, including several from the local area, have become the newest graduates of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) State Academy.
The academy is built as a professional and specialized training ground for public safety professionals who want to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field.
Local officers graduating from the program include Etowah Police Department Lt. Det. Michael Richmond, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department Det. Sgt. Greg Earps and Athens Police Department Det. Blake Witt.
Modeled after the FBI’s National Academy, the TBI State Academy includes specialized coursework in the areas of leadership, constitutional law, communications intelligence, and crime scene and undercover investigations. Throughout the four-week course, attendants learned advanced investigative techniques, science and strategy; skills they can take back with them and immediately put into practice at their home agencies.
Candidates were nominated by their department heads and were required to have five years of experience as a full-time commissioned officer of a Tennessee law enforcement agency.
Each year, one student is honored with the Director’s Award. The officer selected for that award is the individual with the highest cumulative scores in academic tests, physical fitness, shooting competition, leadership presentation and case presentation. This year’s recipient is Investigator Sam Davidson, from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
The academy runs four days a week for four weeks and is held at Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy in Bell Buckle. This was the 10th class to graduate from the TBI State Academy.
