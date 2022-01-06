Public Meetings Jan 6, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DECATURBoard of Alderman will hold a workshop at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Decatur Municipal Building to discuss infrastructure issues. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Workshop Decatur Municipal Building Alderman Building Industry Decatur Issue Board Infrastructure Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Betty Bernhard Police reports for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 Glenn Whiting vs City of Athens trial set for Jan. 10 Five ways to start the new year off right Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
