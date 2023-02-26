Dozens of Athens area residents recently participated in a free medical clinic provided by Remote Area Medical (RAM) held at the Good Faith Clinic location at Christ Community Church on Congress Parkway in Athens.
The clinic was held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and was hosted by the Athens Lions Club and the Good Faith Clinic and staffed by RAM and Good Faith Clinic volunteers along with local volunteers and healthcare providers.
Services provided included vision, dental, women’s health and medical services.
The RAM mission, according to Senior Clinic Coordinator Audra Fitzgerald, “is to provide an access bridge for anyone in need of healthcare.”
RAM has been a provider of free clinics to underserved people across the United States for over 37 years, reaching 900,000 people during that time. The organization, located in Rockford, is staffed by 56 full-time volunteers and holds 60 pop-up free clinics annually, which includes the one held recently in Athens.
The Athens clinic was made possible by the sponsorship of DENSO, Warehouse 23, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Starr Regional Medical Center, East Tennessee Properties, LLC, and Christ Community Church, as well as the United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties and the Athens Federal Foundation Grant.
The Good Faith Clinic's mission is similar to that of RAM. It has served people who have no health insurance with medical services since it was established in 1995.
The Good Faith Clinic typically meets on the second, fourth and fifth Tuesday of each month, with prescription refills beginning at 3 p.m. and patients being seen starting at 3:30 p.m.
To stay informed on Good Faith Clinic activities and clinic dates, follow them on Facebook and read The Daily Post-Athenian and the Morning Fax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.