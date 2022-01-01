An officer with the Athens Police Department has been named employee of the year for the City of Athens.
Being fairly new to the department didn’t stop APD Officer Megan Chandler from earning the honor.
According to Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, there are several employees honored throughout the year for the City of Athens.
“We have an employee of the quarter throughout the year and out of the four employees of the quarter there is another run for employee of the year,” Sumner noted. “To get employee of the year you have to have been nominated as an employee of the quarter.”
The employees of the quarter and the employee of the year are nominated by fellow employees of the city.
“None of the department heads or the city manager is eligible and we make this a good, clean process for all the employees who typically don’t get highlighted for their public service,” he said. “It is all based on their fellow teammate who has went out of their way to make an example for their division, their department and they like to tell the good story of what their fellow team members are doing. We read those stories and (human relations) presents one of those employees per quarter and then annually we select one of those employees of the quarter for employee of the year.”
Each employee of the quarter and employee of the year receive a cash bonus and their name placed on a placard in city hall.
“These are people that go above and beyond what we typically see and these are usually hard fought positions for our employees because all of them do such a tremendous job serving our citizens,” Sumner expressed. “Megan is a newer employee and from day one I have had good reports and heard wonderful things from her co-workers, so it was really no surprise that her fellow teammates recognized her as an example of a strong public servant and as someone who goes the extra mile for our citizens each and every time that they are called out.”
Chandler stated it was an honor to be named the employee of the year for the City of Athens.
“I enjoy my work, I enjoy helping people and the people that I work with,” she said. “I was surprised, but I am very thankful and very grateful.”
Chandler has been working in law enforcement for roughly a year and half.
“All my life, growing up, this is something that I have always wanted to do and I have admired the men and women that put their lives on the line for others and protect their communities,” she expressed. “My faith in my family brought me to where I am as an officer. This is something that I’ve always wanted to do and as I got older it became something that I really felt that God was calling me to. It is something that I have prayed about and he has helped me every step of the way.”
An additional source of encouragement for Chandler was her mother, who urged her and her siblings to follow their dreams.
“Number one I pray to God, but then I am also very thankful to my momma,” she said. “This career has taught me patience and one thing I like about law enforcement is that I never know what each day holds. It has also taught me that you will never know what kind of background other people have, so any way that I can help them is what I want to do and I have more of a heart for others who want to get into this.”
Her hobbies consist of gardening, fishing, archery and shooting.
Outside of the police department, Chandler is associated with Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Cleveland where she used to serve as a youth leader.
“One thing I really love about my job is interacting with the little kids and making sure that they are safe. When we interact with them they are all smiles and they know that they are safe when an officer is present. That is something that I love about my job is that they don’t have to worry when an officer is there because they have somebody to protect them,” she expressed. “What I look forward to at the end of the day is that I hope that I made a difference in somebody’s life even if it was just in the smallest of ways. For me being a Christian in my work, I just want to let my light for the Lord shine and be that example that Jesus would want me to be.”
