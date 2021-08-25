Etowah Utilities is issuing a warning over a new scam after officials learned that scammers are posing as utility company employees and calling customers, threatening them with immediate utilities shutoffs if they don’t pay.
The threat of losing power can scare people into wiring money or making a phone payment before they’ve had time to think the call through. Etowah Utilities officials noted that it’s OK to hang up on these calls. Consumers who receive these calls should hang up and report them to the Etowah Utilities at info@eubnet.org or by calling 423-263-9441.
How to protect yourself:
• Be skeptical of the caller ID. Scammers may spoof their numbers and they may appear to be from Etowah or the surrounding areas.
• Know that disconnections are not scheduled at night or on weekends.
• Be wary if anyone asks you to pay a bill using a wire transfer, prepaid card or gift card. “Those are payment methods we don’t accept, but scammers like because they’re hard to trace,” stated a news release from Etowah Utilities. “We will also never ask you for your card information over the phone.”
• Never give account information to someone who calls you. If the utilities calls you, they will have your account information.
• If you believe you may owe a delinquent bill, contact Etowah Utilities at 423-263-9441, not one provided by a caller.
