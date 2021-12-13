Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell (R-Riceville) has announced Kati Coats, a Lee University graduate and former resident of Athens, has been hired as the committee’s new research analyst.
Coats replaces Matthew Cook, who was recently named legislative liaison at the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration.
“I am very excited about Kati joining our staff,” Bell said. “This is an extremely important position for our committee which is responsible for analyzing every bill which comes before us for consideration. We have a lot of important issues ahead of us in the upcoming legislative session. Kati’s experience will be a huge asset to the committee as we consider the legislation assigned to our committee.”
The judiciary committee is responsible for hearing all bills dealing with civil laws, criminal laws, judicial proceedings, apportionment of elected officials and governing bodies, and all matters relating to the courts, as well as law enforcement.
Coats graduated from Lee University in 2019 with a degree in English. She is currently a third year law student at the Nashville School of Law where she is a member of the honor council and is secretary of the Legal Aid Society. She is also on the Dean’s List for academic excellence.
Before moving to Nashville, Coats worked at Women at the Well Ministries in Athens and the Reedy Law Office in Cleveland. She has served as executive assistant to Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) in the Tennessee Senate since 2019.
