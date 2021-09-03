The 8th Annual Monroe Life Balloon Festival will return to East Tennessee this Labor Day weekend.
The Balloon Festival is held at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore. Participans can enjoy balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone and much more all while supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Monroe County.
The two-day Balloon Festival begins on Saturday, Sept. 4 to Sunday, Sept. 5, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
Tethered balloon rides will begin at 4:30 p.m. (weather and wind conditions permitting). The finale each night will be a Balloon Glow set to music with at least 10 colorful hot air balloons beginning at dusk.
General admission tickets for adults are $10 and children under 4 are free.
“We are delighted to be bringing back a fall family favorite to East Tennessee,” said Lisa Bingham, publisher of Monroe Life Magazine and owner of The Bingham Group, a long-time supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe and the company responsible for founding the event. “We have 10 of the most talented balloon pilots in the country excited to entertain the community. We invite everyone to come out and join in the celebration.”
